iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5,860.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,376 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $94,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 50,066,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

