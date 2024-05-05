W Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $336.75. 1,977,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

