A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, reports. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 96,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,414. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

