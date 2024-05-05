Quantum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

