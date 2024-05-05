Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

