SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 339,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,748. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

