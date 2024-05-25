Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

