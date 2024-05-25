Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

EMR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

