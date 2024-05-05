Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.08. The stock had a trading volume of 735,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

