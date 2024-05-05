Knuff & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $1,897,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,986,274 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MPWR stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $707.22. The company had a trading volume of 585,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,973. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

