Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$725.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.6 million. Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-0.84 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,752. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

