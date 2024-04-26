Kearny Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 77.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

KRNY opened at $5.75 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNY

Insider Activity

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kearny Financial news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 3,945 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,524.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Petermann acquired 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,693.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,945 shares of company stock worth $98,664 over the last three months. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.