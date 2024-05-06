BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 675,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

