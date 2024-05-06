MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Gap Down to $13.08

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $12.57. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1,569 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.