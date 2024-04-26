Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $206.00 at TD Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.97.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.61. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $147.90 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $389,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.