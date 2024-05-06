Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 6th (ABR, ACAD, ACVA, ADTH, AEON, ALDX, AMRX, ARM, AXNX, BDC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 6th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3,950.00 target price on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $206.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.50.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.70 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $301.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

