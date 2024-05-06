Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 6th (ABR, ACAD, ACVA, ADTH, AEON, ALDX, AMRX, ARM, AXNX, BDC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 6th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3,950.00 target price on the stock.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $206.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.50.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.70 target price on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $301.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

