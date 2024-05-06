USDB (USDB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $341.43 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $341.43 million and approximately $55.75 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 341,879,170 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 339,874,021.79096615. The last known price of USDB is 1.00001645 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $39,663,965.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

