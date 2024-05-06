476 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.94 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

