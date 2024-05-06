Scotiabank Trims Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Target Price to C$48.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.06.

BDGI traded up C$1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.17. 78,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,585. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

