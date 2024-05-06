Stifel Nicolaus Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of AND traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213. The stock has a market capitalization of C$784.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.