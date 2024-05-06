BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Shares of TSE:IGM traded down C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$37.87. 105,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.56. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$42.02.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). IGM Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of C$768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.711039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

