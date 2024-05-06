Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,972. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

