Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $7.60

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.60 to $7.60 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.