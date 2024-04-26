Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

