Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $925.85 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $925.85 million and $28.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,001,319,945 coins and its circulating supply is 980,753,310 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.