Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. 224,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

