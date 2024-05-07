Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $573.54. 1,140,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,948. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $575.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

