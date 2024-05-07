iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.16

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 1631791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

