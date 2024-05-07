Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.46

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 54212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.