Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.99

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 548358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

