Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

CXM opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

