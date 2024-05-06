Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.6%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.43 and last traded at $163.47. 1,228,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,851,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

