Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 787 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $71,916.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63.

Natera Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Natera by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

