Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.24.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,661. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,861 over the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

