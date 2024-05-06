HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NextCure Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

