Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

