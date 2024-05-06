Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.85. The company had a trading volume of 206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,184. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $279.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

