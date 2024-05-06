M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDC

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MDC stock remained flat at $62.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.