Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IGC Pharma (IGC)

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN: IGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2024 – IGC Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,789. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. IGC Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

