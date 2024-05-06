Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IGC Pharma (IGC)

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN: IGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/6/2024 – IGC Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:IGC remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,789. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. IGC Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
