Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Copart by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Copart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,176. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

