HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRT

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 202,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,424. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.