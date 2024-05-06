ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.61. 1,036,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,338,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

