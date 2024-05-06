CIBC Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $38.50

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $44.00 to $38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

