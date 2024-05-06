Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 265 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.78. 2,679,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

