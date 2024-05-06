Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of STRL traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 613,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $116.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $166,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.