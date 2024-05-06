Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.46. 333,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,472,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

