MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.76 and last traded at $150.12. 16,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 39,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.