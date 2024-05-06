Curve DAO Token Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $524.64 million and approximately $92.95 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,113,267,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,678,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
