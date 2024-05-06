Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.81 and last traded at $141.51. Approximately 3,116,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,398,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

