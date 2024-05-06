Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.88. 7,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.97.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

